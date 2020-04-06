Denise Richards Delivers Stunning Tagline As ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Season 10 Intro Is Revealed

The 'RHOBH' star drops the mic with a reference to last season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 taglines have dropped, and fans are reacting to Denise Richards’ jaw-dropping one-liner. Several stars from the Bravo reality show posted the opening teaser for the upcoming milestone season which reveals each cast member’s iconic phrase.

The Beverly Hills cast –which includes Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Denise Richards and newcomer Garcelle Beauvais — are all seen in the opener wearing elegant white gowns. Veteran cast member Kyle is first as she teases that “around here” dresses aren’t the only thing in everyone’s closets.

Instagram dancing queen Rinna is next, as she says the secret to life is to dance like “everyone is watching.”

Dorit then says she won’t settle for anything less than “everything,” while confident newcomer Garcelle says life is an audition and she’s “getting that part.”

A pregnant Teddi teases that no one will know what to expect when she’s expecting, and Broadway star Erika Jayne says, “Break a leg? Not in these heels, honey!”

But the most stunning line comes from Denise Richards. For her tagline, the Bold and the Beautiful star, who married Aaron Phypers in 2018, references a Season 9 RHOBH storyline as she says, “My life may not be a fairy tale, but I’ll always get a happy ending.”

Denise also posted the clip to Instagram and wrote of her tagline: “Here we go!!! Gotta have a sense of humor. Hope everyone is safe & we can bring a bit of lightness.”

In comments to the post, some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans wrote that Denise nailed it with the best tagline in the history of the Bravo franchise.

“You win! Hands down,” one fan wrote to Denise.

“Yes QUEEN I LOVE you for this. Coming out strong, classy n’ a lil sassy,” another wrote.

“Yes!” another fan added. “Own them all with your unbeatable sense of humor, self-irony, and charm!”

“Gotta admit, that tag line is brilliant!!” another wrote.

For those not in the know, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans were stunned last season when Denise admitted that she encouraged her husband to get a “happy ending” massage. The Wild Thing star’s co-stars were also shocked by the NSFW revelation, which came after she previously boasted about her man’s anatomy.

Denise later told Us Weekly that her husband Aaron didn’t always approve of the things she told her co-stars about their personal life.

A trailer for the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills teases that Denise and her husband will face some drama involving former cast member Brandi Glanville.