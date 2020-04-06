Hydroxychloroquine Recommended As A COVID-19 Treatment By The American Thoracic Society

'We believe that in urgent situations like a pandemic, we can learn while treating by collecting real-world data,' says one of the group's physicians.

The American Thoracic Society, the top physicians’ group of doctors who specialize in respiratory illnesses, recommends using the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

As The New York Post reports, on Monday the group announced that patients with pneumonia should be given the drug, under certain conditions. First, the prescribing doctor should consult with others (“shared decision-making,” when possible); second, the physician compiles and reports his or her data, especially in comparison to another patient who did not get the drug; third, the patient is so sick that unproven treatments (“investigational therapy”) can be used; and fourth, if the drug is not in short supply.

“There are in vitro studies that suggest that hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have activity against SARS-CoV-2019, the virus that causes COVID-19,” said Dr. Kevin Wilson, the chief of guidelines and documents at the American Thoracic Society.

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic first broke in the United States, some anecdotal evidence has suggested that the anti-malaria drug, in combination with an antibiotic, could work to treat patients infected with the coronavirus. In fact, President Donald Trump has continually advocated for using the drug, at one time even having called it a “game-changer.”

CDC / Getty Images

However, science rejects anecdotal evidence in favor of double-blind, scientifically-controlled clinical studies — a process that can take years.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease specialist who has become the face of the public battle against the pandemic, had repeatedly brushed off the notion that hydroxychloroquine therapy is a cure for the disease, echoing fellow scientists’ belief that no such conclusions can be drawn until such studies are complete.

However, Dr. Wilson says that time is of the essence and that the necessary research can be conducted even as the medicine is being used on patients in a real-world scenario.

“We believe that in urgent situations like a pandemic, we can learn while treating by collecting real-world data,” he said.

Furthermore, Dr. Wilson admitted that what evidence there is about the effects of the drug is “contradictory.” For example, pointing to studies of the drug out of France and China, he noted that they have “serious flaws and inconsistent findings.

“The bottom line is, whether hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine confer benefits to patients with COVID-19 are unanswered questions,” he said.

Unanswered questions aside, already the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the drug for emergency use, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, and manufacturers are already rushing it into production.