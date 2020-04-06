Former ‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Admits To Fearing For Husband Eddie Amid Pandemic, Shares Thoughts On Bravo

Tamra Judge's husband previously suffered from aFib.

Tamra Judge opened up about the health of her husband, Eddie Judge, during an appearance on Kickin’ It with Kelly last week.

As the coronavirus continues to spread like wildfire throughout the United States and the world, leaving her and Eddie to follow a government mandated shelter-at-home order, the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member admitted that she’s worried about her husband because he suffered from aFib (atrial fibrillation), or a quivering or irregular heartbeat, for a while.

Although the condition was recently fixed, Judge said that because her husband’s immune system could be compromised if he gets sick, he could ultimately be dealt with the same condition if he contracts the virus. As she explained, Eddie’s heart could potentially go into defense mode and after because he’s already undergone so many ablations, his heart could be affected.

Moving on to her past with Bravo, Judge admitted that the first month that followed her expected exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County was a little weird for her, and for her daughter, Sophia Barney, who has starred on the series alongside her for the past several years.

According to Judge, Sophia told her, “My dad has cancer and you lost your job.”

As fans well know, Judge’s ex-husband, Simon Barney, confirmed he was diagnosed with stage three throat cancer weeks ago and ever since, Judge has been caring for their kids as he attempts to kick the disease.

Looking back on her reality career, Judge made it clear that she is on good terms with Bravo.

“I don’t have any hard feelings about my time on the show or how I was treated,” she confirmed. “I have the most respect for Bravo. I think they’re a great network. I will say the drama was very taxing and it was very hard to deal with at times and that part I’m not going to miss.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Judge also discussed the idea of watching the upcoming episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 on the show, revealing that she will be watching when the series returns to Bravo later this year.

Judge also said that she watched the show before she was cast during Season 3 but didn’t watch the show when she was starring on it in a full-time role for the past 12 seasons.

Judge then said that because she now knows what goes down behind the scenes, she will certainly be watching it in a different way than she did during Seasons 1 and 2.