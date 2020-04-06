Arianny Celeste Sizzles In Snakeskin-Print Leggings And A Black Sports Bra

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste shared a dose of Monday fitness inspiration with her 3.3 million Instagram followers in her latest update, and also showcased her sculpted physique in sexy workout gear.

The picture was taken in Arianny’s home, and some gorgeous decor details were visible in the background. A stunning metallic statement chandelier hung from the ceiling behind her, and she posed near an upholstered chair with a yoga mat rolled up on top of it. Large windows filled the space with natural light, and she brought a bit of nature indoors with the addition of a gorgeous white flower in a pot. A laptop was perched on a desk behind her as well.

However, Arianny’s sculpted physique remained the focal point of the sizzling snap. She showcased her killer curves in a pair of high-waisted snakeskin-print leggings that clung to every inch of her toned legs. She paired the leggings with a simple black sports bra that featured a racerback with a cut-out detail for a unique look. Arianny’s body was angled slightly away from the camera, so the front of the sports bra wasn’t visible, but the outfit still flaunted her toned curves to perfection.

The ensemble was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand that Arianny has worn on her Instagram page countless times before. She tagged the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption to show them some recognition.

Arianny held a dumbbell in the hand that was visible to the camera, and glanced over her shoulder with a smile on her face. Her long brunette locks were styled in tousled waves with some major volume, and her makeup was natural. She explained in the caption of the post that she was taking the opportunity to do online workouts, and her fans absolutely loved the update on her life and fitness routine — as well as the sexy snap.

The post racked up over 7,200 likes within just 33 minutes, and also received 113 comments from her eager fans.

“You motivate me!!!!” one fan commented enthusiastically.

“Good heavens…. this quarantine is ACTUALLY making you PRETTIER!!!” another follower added.

“Your motivation is inspiring Arianny, have a great week and take care,” another fan commented.

“Very gorgeous,” one fan said, and followed the comment with several flame emoji.

Arianny has been tantalizing her fans with a mix of ensembles in her Instagram updates, from cozy-looking loungewear to throwback bikini snaps. Earlier today, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a triple update in which she rocked a comfortable white loungewear set that showcased seductive hints of skin without being too revealing.