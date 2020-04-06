Wendy Williams Films Show From Home, Makes No Apologies For Messy Setup

'This is the mess that I am,' Wendy Williams said on Monday.

Wendy Williams returned to daytime television on Monday, filming from her New York City apartment. The setup was a lot different than the television hosts typical setup, with no purple chair in sight but a little bit of clutter serving as a distraction. Nevertheless, she made it clear she won’t be apologizing for the mess and viewers will just have to get used to it for the time being, according to Jezebel.

Williams, who appeared to be filming from her kitchen table, was surrounded by a variety of unique art pieces. The most notable was a large Betty Boop statue who she once painted herself to have dark skin. The statue wears a Chanel belt around its waist and has a designer bag slung over one arm. A silver disco ball dangles from one of its fingers.

The talk show host appeared to still be eating her breakfast, a piece of sausage on the plate before her and a tall glass of orange juice next to it. However, Williams did not appear to be embarrassed about her makeshift television set.

“So this is the way it’s going to be for quite some time, so might as well just get used to this. I’m in my apartment. You’re going to get one angle, which is the angle that you see. There will be no virtual tours. No nothing. This is all my stuff. This is the mess that I am,” she said.

Williams also acknowledged the chirping of a smoke detector in need of a change of batteries in the background.

“Me and Chit Chat and My Way are so used to it we are sensitized,” she said referencing her too cats, assuring viewers they will get used to the background noise.

“Eventually you will be, too. You know, your house probably has something broken, too,” she said.

Even though Williams had no hair or makeup team at her home to help get her ready for the show, she looked like her normal glamorous shelf in a cheetah print dress with lots of jewelry. She had some simple makeup on and wore her blonde hair down in loose waves.

Throughout the show she discussed pop culture gossip and mentioned turning down a FaceTime call from NeNe Leakes.

“I don’t have face or time for FaceTime,” she said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, The Wendy Williams Show had been on a temporary hiatus due to a necessary shutdown of production due to coronavirus concerns.