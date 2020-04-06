Former ‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Dishes On The Fancy Ladies Of ‘RHOBH’ Reveals If She Watches ‘RHONJ’

Vicki Gunvalson thinks the Beverly Hills ladies are way fancier that her cast.

Vicki Guvnalson appeared on Instagram Live last week, where she chatted with Hollywood Life about a number of different Bravo shows, including her former series, The Real Housewives of Orange County, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

After admitting that The Real Housewives of Orange County is no longer her show as she moves on from the reality series after 14 years, Gunvalson shared her thoughts on the very “fancy” cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which currently includes Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Teddi Mellencamp, Denise Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Garcelle Beauvais.

“They’re very fancy for me and I don’t think they don’t understand my life,” Gunvalson began.

According to Gunvalson, who has her own insurance company in Southern California, the majority of women who are featured on the Beverly Hills-based series were simply born into money.

“A lot of them are very, very, very, very privileged,” she explained.

While The Real Housewives of Orange County was launched years prior to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Gunvalson believes the excess of wealth that the women of Beverly Hills have actually made her former series appear as its “red-headed stepchild.” Although each of the casts certainly have plenty of money to go around, Gunvalson seemed to spotlight the fact that not all of the cast members were working hard for the money they call their own.

“I think Orange County became the red-headed stepchild to Beverly Hills. I really feel that way. I could be wrong but that’s how I feel,” she explained.

Gunvalson was then asked about the current happenings of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and in turn, she quickly reveal that she was not a viewer of the series, which is lead by Teresa Giudice and also includes Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider, Dolores Catania, and Margaret Josephs.

“I don’t watch that,” she stated.

While Gunvalson and Judge are no longer appearing on The Real Housewives of Orange County, the ladies have confirmed that they have a new show in the works. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gunvalson and Judge discussed the project last month during an episode of Gunvalson’s new podcast, Whoop It Up with Vicki, and confirmed to their listeners that the upcoming series can be franchised.

“We’re not done,” Gunvalson added. “I can’t be done.”

Gunvalson announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County in January.