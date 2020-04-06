Summer Lynn Hart Flaunts Cleavage & Killer Physique In Black Lingerie: ‘Work From Home Outfit’

Summer Lynn Hart tantalized her 1 million followers when she posted a sizzling hot update on her Instagram page. In the new post, uploaded on April 4, the 23-year-old slipped into a provocative lingerie set while spending time indoors.

Summer rocked a black bra-and-panty combo that showcased her stunning figure. The push-up bra boasted padded cups that barely held her voluptuous breasts. Its deep neckline showed off an ample amount of cleavage, and the narrow straps clung to her slender shoulders, highlighting her lean arms. She wore the matching low-cut thong that featured zebra prints along the sides of its waistband, as well as high leg cuts that showed more skin than necessary. The color of her intimates complemented her flawless skin.

In the first photo, Summer was snapped seemingly inside the living room, dressed in her scanty outfit and sported an off-white long cardigan that was half-way taken off. She posed with her legs crossed and raised her left hand to her head — which was facing the side, eyes down and smiling with her pearly whites shown. In the second snap, she posed with her toned backside facing the camera, flaunting her perky booty. This time, the cardigan was down to her wrists, reaching below her bottoms. She looked over her shoulder with a sultry look on her face.

The Bang Energy model wore her blond hair in a center part and styled in a high bun with a few tendrils of hair framing her face. She enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. The application included groomed eyebrows, warm-toned blush, bronzer, and nude-toned lipstick, and opted to wear no jewelry with her sexy ensemble.

In the caption, Summer explained to her legion of fans that the lingerie she wore was her “work outfit.” Being an influencer, she found ways to make content for her social media page and being stuck at home doesn’t necessarily mean she can’t take good pictures for Instagram.

The new update gained over 64,000 likes and more than 750 comments. Her fans and fellow influencers took the time to shower her with compliments on the latest jaw-dropping display, telling her she looked so “sexy” and “beautiful.”

“Hips for years and years,” one of her followers commented on the post.

“I admire your confidence! I hope you’re staying safe and healthy!” said another fan.

“I love how you look in that outfit. You are a very sexy looking woman, and I’m so happy to see this right now,” gushed a third admirer.

“I see you and your work attire,” said a fourth one, adding a “stunned” hashtag at the end of the comment.