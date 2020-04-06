Vicky Aisha Sizzles In Barely There Bikini While Posing In A Hot Tub

The Australian model left little to the imagination in her tiny two-piece.

On Monday, April 6, Australian model Vicky Aisha started off the week by uploading a series of sizzling snaps for her 2.2 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The tantalizing photos show the 28-year-old posing in an outdoor hot tub with a fence and numerous trees visible in the background. Vicky sizzled in a strappy, off-the-shoulder black bikini as the skimpy swimwear accentuated her incredible curves and toned midsection, much to the delight of her audience. She accessorized the sexy look with numerous silver earrings.

For the photo, the digital influencer pulled back her platinum blond hair in a messy bun, with a few loose strands framing her gorgeous face. She opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application featured sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, and a light coat of mascara.

The first image features the tattooed model sitting with her shoulders back. She touched her collarbone and turned her head while looking off into the distance. Vicky altered her position for the following photo by moving one of her hands to the back of her neck. In the final shot, she turned her body slightly away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She placed her hands on the side of the hot tub and gazed directly into the camera, parting her full lips.

In the caption, Vicky made reference to the coronavirus pandemic and implied that the photo was taken at an earlier date, noting that she would “rather be” at the undisclosed location of where the picture was snapped. She then proceeded to ask her followers what they are planning on doing as soon as it is safe to stop self-quarantining.

Many of Vicky’s followers flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“I want to travel! I don’t care where, I just want to see something other than my home and my work,” wrote one commenter.

“Go to a brewery and enjoy a cold beer on tap,” added another Instagram user.

Quite of few of her admirers also took the time to compliment the model.

“Seriously so pretty! I can’t get over it,” gushed a fan.

“Such a gorgeous beauty,” chimed in a different devotee, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

Vicky engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments. Fans seemed to love the provocative post as it soon racked up more than 15,000 likes.