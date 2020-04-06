Audio Shows Sailors Angry As Navy Secretary Blasts Captain Who Raised Coronavirus Alarm: ‘What The F*ck!’

Leaked audio showed sailors reacting with shock and anger as the acting U.S. Navy secretary blasted the former captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, who was ousted last week after he wrote a letter raising alarm about a coronavirus outbreak on the ship.

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly addressed sailors early on Sunday, three days after former Captain Brett Crozier was fired from his post after the San Francisco Chronicle published a leaked copy of the letter where he expressed concern for the health of the individuals on the ship after an outbreak of COVID-19. The military news website Task and Purpose published leaked audio of Modly’s speech, showing him attacking Crozier as “stupid” for not realizing that his letter would be made public.

“If he didn’t think, it was my opinion, that if he didn’t think the information wasn’t going to get out into the public, in this information age that we live in, then he was either A, too naive, or too stupid to be a commanding officer of a ship like this,” Modly could be heard saying in the audio of his speech, adding that the alternative would have been that Crozier leaked it on purpose in violation of the uniform code of military justice.

Sailors could be heard reacting with shock and anger at Modly’s words criticizing Crozier, who was reportedly well-liked among those on the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

“What the f*ck!” one person could be heard shouting in the background.

Modly himself was criticized for using profanity and denigrating the ousted captain, with Task and Purpose‘s editor-in-chief Paul Szoldra noting that the acting secretary did exactly what he criticized Crozier for doing.

“SECNAV said Capt. Brett Crozier was either ‘too stupid or naive’ to cc memo to 20-30 people and not think it would leak,” he tweeted. “Then the SECNAV gave a speech to 5,000 sailors over the 1MC and it leaked. I’m sorry, who’s the stupid and/or naive one?”

Modly went on to chastise the sailors who were seen cheering Crozier and chanting his name as he left the ship, saying that the letter he had written had alarmed residents of Guam, where the USS Theodore Roosevelt is docked, the report added.

The acting Navy secretary went on to tell the sailors that they are required only to do their job and not to love their leadership, continuing to call them out for “complaining.”

“That’s your duty,” Modly said. “Not to complain.”