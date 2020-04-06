Shannon Beador’s Daughters Reveal How They Really Feel About Filming ‘RHOC,’ Tease Mom’s Future Wedding

Shannon Beador appeared on a live video with her daughters last week.

Stannon Beador and her boyfriend, John Janssen, appeared on Instagram Live last week alongside the three daughters she shares with ex-husband David Beador, Sophie, Stella, and Adeline, and during their impromptu Q&A session with Beador’s fans and followers, the girls revealed their true thoughts on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

After Shannon confirmed that her daughters were at their dads during the chat but would be coming back to her home in the coming days, Stella said that while she doesn’t hate appearing on the Bravo reality show, she doesn’t always enjoy the process of filming.

“I don’t dislike it. I like it because [my mom is] enjoying it,” Stella explained. “It’s a good experience and a good opportunity.”

According to Stella, there are times that she doesn’t feel like appearing on The Real Housewives of Orange County but enjoys it overall and believes it was far more fun filming the early moments of Season 15 last month, before production was shut down due to the shelter-in-place order in California, with John and his family.

As fans may have seen, Janssen joined the cast in February for filming on the new episodes.

As for Sophie, she said that filming since her childhood has been quite interesting and she appreciates having the ability to watch back certain moments from her life that have been captured for the Bravo reality series.

Also during their Instagram Live chat, Beador and Janssen revealed that they’ve been dating for nine months but have only spent 10 days without one another. She then said that despite spending plenty of time with one another, she and Janssen are not yet shaking up.

“No, we are not living together,” she told a fan.

Although Beador and Janssen appear to be taking things slow, at least when it come to their living situation, Beador and her kids made it clear that the love both Janssen and the three adult children he shares with his ex before Sophie joked about their future wedding in response to an inquiry from a fan.

“When’s the wedding? Hopefully soon… That was a joke,” she said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Beador shared a sweet birthday note from her boyfriend on her Instagram page last month and in it, Janssen was seen declaring that Beador is his “person” and makes him feel whole.

“You are my best friend and the woman I can not live without,” he gushed.