Shannon Beador’s Daughters Reveal How They Really Feel About Filming ‘RHOC,’ Tease Mom’s Future Wedding

Shannon appeared on a live video with her daughters last week.

Shannon Beador and her boyfriend, John Janssen, appeared on Instagram Live last week alongside the three daughters she shares with ex-husband David Beador — Sophie, Stella, and Adeline. During their impromptu Q&A session with Shannon’s fans and followers, the girls revealed their true thoughts on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

After Shannon confirmed her daughters were at their dad’s home during the chat but would be coming back to her house in the coming days, Stella said that — while she doesn’t hate appearing on the Bravo reality show — she doesn’t always enjoy the process of filming.

“I don’t dislike it. I like it because [my mom is] enjoying it,” Stella explained. “It’s a good experience and a good opportunity.”

According to Stella, there are times that she doesn’t feel like appearing on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but enjoys it overall and believes it was far more fun filming the early moments of Season 15 last month with John and his family — before production was shut down due to the shelter-in-place order in California.

As fans may have seen, John joined the cast in February and began filming for the new episodes.

For her part, Sophie said that filming since her childhood has been quite interesting and she appreciates having the ability to watch back certain moments from her life that have been captured for the Bravo reality series.

Also during their Instagram Live chat, Shannon and John revealed they’ve been dating for nine months and have only spent 10 days without one another. She then said that — despite spending plenty of time with one another — they are not yet shacking up.

“No, we are not living together,” she told a fan.

Although the duo appear to be taking things slow — at least when it comes to their living situation — Shannon and her kids made it clear that they love both John and the three adult children he shares with his ex, before Sophie joked about their future wedding in response to an inquiry from a fan.

“When’s the wedding? Hopefully soon… That was a joke,” she said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Shannon shared a sweet birthday note from her boyfriend on her Instagram page last month. In it, John declared that his girlfriend was his “person” and wrote that she makes him feel whole.

“You are my best friend and the woman I can not live without,” he gushed in the note.