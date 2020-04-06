Lady Gaga Announces COVID-19 Benefit Concert Featuring Elton John, Billie Eilish And Paul McCartney

The concert is set to take place on April 18.

Entertainers from all over the globe are set to come together on April 18 for a concert designed to benefit those fighting the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. Lady Gaga announced the concert during a conference call with the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday, CNBC reports. The proceeds from the concert will go toward protective gear for healthcare workers who are fighting the virus.

“We are all so very grateful to all of the healthcare professionals across the country and the world who are on the front lines during COVID-19,” the pop star said on the call.

The concert is set to be hosted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, and will also feature a wide array of musical guests. The full line-up includes Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.

″As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, ‘One World: Together at Home’ aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19. Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s,” said Hugh Evans, the co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen in a statement on the concert.

The concert will be available to watch in a variety of formats. It will air on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks and iHeartMedia, at 8 pm ET and will also be available on BellMedia Networks in Canada. BBCOne is set to broadcast the show on April 19 in the United Kingdom.

The broadcast will also stream on a wide variety of platforms include Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, Tencent, Twitter and YouTube.

Musicians have been among the groups working the hardest to provide entertainment as many around the world self-quarantine, but it seems like this will be one of the biggest and most coordinated efforts yet in this pandemic. Several of the musicians on the list of performers, including John Legend, Chris Martin, and Billie Eilish, have already filmed live performances or recorded themselves to be broadcast as part of a special. The three late night hosts that are set to host the concert have been hosting their shows from home in recent weeks as well.