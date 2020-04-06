UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Poses Naked On Her Balcony & Some Fans Are Not Happy About It

Paige VanZant posted a new photo in her series of naked Instagram posts. This time, the UFC fighter was on her balcony and some fans voiced displeasure with her attention-seeking photo set.

During the coronavirus outbreak, many celebrities have been creative on social media to fill the time and stay connected with their fanbases while they are forced to stay at home. The mixed martial artist — whose real name is Paige Michelle Vanderford — recently started posting several pictures with her husband, Austin Vanderford, performing daily activities in the nude.

While the previous shots were taken indoors, the couple expanded into the outdoors over the weekend. On Saturday, the 115-pound fighter shared a snap of herself and her hubby together on their balcony, completely in the buff.

Vanderford had his tattooed left arm draped over his petite wife, resting his right leg on the rails of the balcony while he looked into the sky. Fans were treated to a rear-view of the athletic pair with their backsides shielded by an orange umbrella that featured a tiger’s face. VanZant’s behind was mostly covered, except for part of her left side.

She included a cheeky caption that addressed the view the two had given their neighbors. More than 125,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button to show their appreciation. Over 2,300 people left comments, with the majority finding humor in the ongoing nude posts. One fan wanted to move next door to enjoy the show.

“Neighbors house for sale by chance? Asking for a friend,” they asked.

Fitness model Paige Hathaway praised the pair for their bold pictures. Fellow UFC fighters Pearl Gonzalez and Mike Perry showed their approval in the comments section as well. Additionally, the naked pictures posted since last week have led to some fans believing there is behind-the-scenes footage.

“Release the damn tape already the people demand it,” one individual requested.

Not all the comments were positive, as some accused the couple of being starved for attention. ESPN MMA writer Brett Okamoto felt things had gone too far with their social media posts.

“This again…out of control,” he wrote.

A fan joked that the duo needed medical help.

“You guys need more attention than a Covid-19 patient,” they commented.

The next day, VanZant posted another Instagram picture of herself and Vanderford outdoors without clothes. That time, she tended to her garden while he watered the plants with a strategically-placed hose.

As covered by The Inquisitr, the fighter also shared a racy photo of the two baking in the kitchen, as well as another one where they were training in the nude.