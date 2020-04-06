Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Curves & Flexibility Doing Yoga In Skintight Workout Gear

Yaslen Clemente is making the most of the time she is spending in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. The model’s latest Instagram update saw her working on her flexibility while she practiced some yoga poses in skintight workout gear.

The model was dressed in comfortable, stretchy workout gear that hugged her every curve. The workout bra was white and featured a plunging neckline and straps that crisscrossed in the back. Her yoga pants were a light peach color.

Yaslen’s post consisted of four snapshots that saw her practicing different yoga poses in a parking lot. The sky was overcast, but that did not stop her from getting some in some practice on a pink floral yoga mat.

Yaslen showed off her flexibility in the first photo, which saw her standing on one foot while holding her other leg with both of her hands in front of her body. She balanced on her toes as she looked at the camera with an intense expression on her face.

The second picture saw Yaslen flaunting her flexibility as well as her booty while doing the splits. The snap captured her from behind at a slight side angle as she placed both of her hands in front of her and arched her back. The pose showed off her shapely shoulders and back as she turned her face toward the camera while looking down.

Yaslen performed a forearm handstand in the third snap. The picture caught her from a side angle, showcasing her flat abs and the curve of her booty. Her toned thighs were also on display as she bent her knees and pointed her toes.

In the fourth image, Yaslen was standing on her left foot while holding her right foot in her right hand. Her eyes were closed as she balanced on her toes with her left hand in the air.

The post was an instant hit, racking up more than 25,000 likes with an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, she wrote that she was stretching through the quarantine. She also mentioned that her outfit was available from one retailer CLS Sportswear.

Dozens of Yaslen’s fans flocked to the comments section to compliment her.

“Amazing fitness and figure,” one follower told her.

“Jeez you make stretching look so good,” a second admirer wrote.

“Very impressive,” commented a third Instagram user.

“Very gorgeous legs Amazing flexibility,” said a fourth fan.

Last month, Yaslen showed considerably more skin in a post that saw her wearing a skimpy set of lingerie.