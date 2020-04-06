Monday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Cyrus Rattles Laura & Leaves Jordan Feeling Frustrated

Cyrus Renault will be causing some chaos according to the General Hospital spoilers for Monday’s episode. It seems that Laura is about to receive a surprise in terms of what comes next with the imprisoned mob boss and Jordan won’t necessarily be happy about what he has in store for her either.

SheKnows Soaps shares that Robert and Laura will face off with Cyrus during Monday’s show. Unfortunately, the sneak peek for the April 6 episode suggests that Cyrus will get the best of them and will leave them a bit perplexed. Kevin, Laura, and Robert will gather to share updates and General Hospital spoilers tease that Laura will be stunned by what she has learned.

It seems that she will learn, at the very least, that she is not going to be successful in having Cyrus sent to Ferncliff as she had hoped. It may also be that she will learn Cyrus is soon going to be released, due to what Jordan shared with Internal Affairs.

Whatever it is that Laura learns, she’ll ask Robert how it’s possible. General Hospital spoilers share Robert will note that Cyrus seems to have friends in high places, news that will surely infuriate Laura. So far, neither of them has figured out that Jordan has been running interference for Cyrus.

Jordan faces her worst fear today, West Coast. How far is she willing to go to keep TJ safe from Cyrus?

A tense, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @Bri_Nic_Henry @donnellturner1 pic.twitter.com/OJDgHC4Cyr — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 2, 2020

Jordan will be facing some intense conversations during Monday’s show as well. General Hospital spoilers share Trina will pay Jordan a visit and that it is going to be emotional. Trina is not happy Jordan has said that Taggert and the two other members of their undercover team planted evidence against Cyrus. It seems Trina will vent at Jordan for exposing this now and Jordan probably won’t have much of a defense.

General Hospital spoilers detail that Jordan will feel conflicted during this episode. That may come in her confrontation with Trina, but it may also happen when she visits Cyrus at Pentonville. She feels she has done what Cyrus demanded, so he should now free TJ. Unfortunately, it looks like he may not be done with her yet.

The good news is that General Hospital spoilers reveal TJ will be reunited with Jordan this week. It also sounds as if Cyrus probably does regain his freedom in the days ahead. However, he’s not about to just pack up and head back to the West Coast, so those in Port Charles should probably watch their backs for the foreseeable future.