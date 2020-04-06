Shannon Beador’s Boyfriend John Janssen Will Be Featured On ‘RHOC’ Season 15, Says Filming Has Been ‘Fun’

Shannon Beador has been filming with her boyfriend since February.

Shannon Beador and John Janssen appeared on Instagram Live last week with Shannon’s three daughters, Sophie, Stella, and Adeline, and during their chat with fans, it was confirmed that Janssen had joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County for its upcoming 15th season.

After the Bravo reality star’s oldest daughter, Sophie, told viewers of the chat that Janssen will be on the show’s new episodes, Janssen opened up about his experience with production, revealing that filming a reality series if far different than anything he’s done before.

“It’s fun. There’s some fun to it and some nervousness. You get in your head a little bit. So it’s trying to just be me but overall, it’s fun,” Janssen admitted.

In February, Janssen was first seen in production with Beador during the vow renewal ceremony of their Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Sean Burke. As fans may have noticed, Beador and Janssen have a good friendship with Windham-Burke and her husband and were also recently seen spending time with Kelly Dodd and her fiancé, Rick Leventhal.

While Janssen is headed for his reality debut less than one year into his relationship with Beador, he actually had no idea she was featured on a reality show when the two of them were introduced to one another last summer by a mutual friend. That said, after chatting with Beador for some time, he learned about her role on the Bravo reality series and was quickly surprised that she wasn’t the stereotypical reality star he’d imagined.

“My preconceived notion about the Housewives was that it is a bunch of rich, pretentious women getting drunk and yelling at each other. But, obviously that opinion changed pretty quickly. She was changing my opinion for the first minute of talking to her,” he explained.

Looking forward to Season 15, Beador said she can’t wait to get back to filming because so far, the footage has been “really good.”

As The Inquisitr reported in November of last year, Beador and Janssen’s romance was going great at the time and during an interview with Us Weekly at Lisa Vanderpump’s Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala, Janssen said his relationship with Beador was “unbelievable.”

“We’re all together as a group all the time,” he explained.

At the time time, Beador said that the blending of her and Janssen’s families, which include a total of six children, had been a “great” and “very sweet” process.