Bri Teresi Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Black Textured Lingerie In Latest Instagram Post

Bri Teresi turned up the heat in her latest Instagram post. In a series of two photos on her feed, the popular model posed on the floor as she showed off her killer body in a racy black lingerie set that did nothing but favors for her curves. In the caption, she asked fans which photo they liked better.

The photos showed Bri sitting on a dark gray fluffy carpet against a cream-colored wall. Light appeared to be shining into the room from somewhere off-camera, as the rays washed over the model’s ivory skin. Bri stood out against her light-colored background in her dark lingerie, which featured several layers of sheer gray fabric embellished with floral patterns and a black trim.

Bri’s look included a demi-cut bra with scalloped edges and a small black bow above a cutout in the center. The bra’s plunging neckline did little to cover her busty chest and pushed her ample cleavage up and out. Even more skin could be seen through the cutout.

The blonde paired the bra with some matching, high-waisted bottoms, though much of her toned abs were still on full display. The lingerie’s waistband came up to the smallest part of her waist and accentuated her hourglass figure, while a second set of straps sat at her hips. The fabric on the sides was mostly high-cut, so her long, lean legs and pert derrière were fully exposed.

Bri accessorized her outfit with some gold hoop earrings. She rocked a subtle, matching makeup look that included bright highlighter, smoky eyeshadow, and a purple-pink lipstick. Her long blond hair was pulled up into a loose, messy bun, with a few strands left out to frame her face.

In the first photo, Bri held a small fake flower in one hand as she posed on her hip and twisted her body in a way that accentuated her curves. She flashed a sultry gaze at the camera. The second shot showed the beauty leaning forward with her arm crossed over her chest, causing her cleavage to spill out even more.

Bri’s post garnered more than 17,000 likes and just over 400 comments as fans showered her with love in the comments section.

“Number two. Your eyes look amazing,” one fan wrote in reference to her caption.

“How can someone be this beautiful,” added another user with a rose emoji and a heart.

Bri has been spending her time at home as of late, but she’s remained active and creative on her Instagram account. Last week, the model shared a few photos of herself rocking an off-the-shoulder white top with lacy lingerie as she posed with her cat at home.