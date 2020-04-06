‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers Video: Wyatt Promises Sally, ‘I’m All In’

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video for the week of April 6 shows that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will finally reveal all her cards. The redhead will even use her supposed terminal illness to get Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) back. However, Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden won’t let her get away with emotional blackmail and will try to get through to Wyatt.

Sally Plays On Wyatt’s Emotions

“I need you, Wyatt,” Sally tells Wyatt in a touching moment. The spoilers video shows that they will be sitting in front of the fireplace. Sally will look particularly vulnerable as she tells Wyatt that she can’t do this alone. According to The Inquisitr, Wyatt will beg her to fight for her life. He wants her to seek alternative treatments and therapies so that she can extend her life. Sally will take advantage of the situation when Wyatt makes a hefty promise.

“I’m all in, whatever you need.”

Sally will then make a shocking request. When Flo hears Sally’s ultimatum, she will flip.

“She will only fight for her life if you and her are together? It’s emotional blackmail!” Flo questions Wyatt. It appears as if Sally will tell Wyatt that she will only seek treatment if he promises that he will get back together with her again. Sally will tell him that she has nothing left to live for, and that he is the only thing worth fighting for.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Wyatt asks Sally to do something significant for him. pic.twitter.com/3z2tMx4VQx — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 6, 2020

Sally Blasts Dr. Escobar

Flo isn’t the only person who has had enough of Sally’s scheming ways. Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) is also having a hard time dealing with the deception. She wants out and will tell Sally that she is no longer willing to be a part of her scheme.

“We had a deal! Work with me,” Sally will blast Dr. Escobar. The promo shows that Sally is angry that the physician doesn’t want to continue with the charade.

“The whole point of doing this was to get Wyatt back but Flo still has her claws in him,” Sally reminds Dr. Escobar. The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Sally and the doctor had an agreement. The doctor only had to help Sally convince everyone that she’s dying and then Sally would help her get into the fashion industry.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Sally is determined to win Wyatt for herself.

“I am not quitting until I get her away from Wyatt,” Sally warns. But will Sally get away with derailing Wyatt and Flo’s love for each other?