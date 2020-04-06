Celeste Bright Flaunts Her Killer Bikini Body On The Beach In Sexy Instagram Post

Celeste Bright showcased her killer bikini body in a sexy new Instagram upload on Sunday night. She flashed her curves as she soaked up some sun on the beach.

In the racy post, Celeste left little to the imagination as she modeled two bikinis. The first was a white two-piece with metal ring embellishments that fastened the straps to the suit. The top exposed her fit arms and shoulders, as well as her ample cleavage.

The matching bottoms rested high on her curvy hips while flaunting her tiny waist and lean legs. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also on display in the snaps. The second bikini was the same style but in the color red.

In the first photo, Celeste is seen rocking the white two-piece on the beach. She pushed her hip to the side and tugged at the bottoms while giving a sultry stare into the camera. The second photo was a close up of her body in the red suit. Her face can’t be seen, and she posed with her arms hanging at her sides.

Celeste wore her long, blond hair parted in the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

She also rocked a full face of makeup for the snap. The glam look included long lashes and a sparkling eye shadow. She added sculpted brows to define her eyes further. The model’s tanned skin was complemented by the pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She completed the application with dark pink lipstick.

Celeste’s 662,000-plus followers showed their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 33,000 in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 360 messages for her to read.

“I can’t deal w u,” remarked one follower.

“You’re so beautiful my dear I wish I was there with you,” another wrote.

“Girl you so fine,” a third comment read.

“Truly perfect..u look absolutely fantastic,” a fourth social media user gushed.

Celeste is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves on Instagram. She’s often seen rocking barely there outfits such as plunging dresses, tiny tops, and scanty lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Celeste recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a dark red bikini in front of the ocean. To date, that snap has racked up more than 37,000 likes and over 460 comments.