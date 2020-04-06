Laurence Bédard Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In An Asymmetrical Black Dress: ‘Good Morning’

Laurence Bédard ushered her 2.8 million Instagram followers into the new week with an eye-popping upload that added some serious heat to her page.

The Canadian model took to her account on Monday to wish her fans “good morning” in a sizzling new post that has earned nothing but love since going live. In the image, Laurence was seen standing in her bathroom in front of its wooden vanity. She turned her body toward the camera, which she stared at with a sultry gaze.

Laurence was already dressed for the day in a skimpy, little black dress from PrettyLittleThing that hugged her bombshell curves in all of the right ways. The number boasted a unique, single-sleeved design that covered one of her toned arms completely while leaving the other bare, giving her audience a glimpse at her extensive tattoo collection. Its asymmetrical neckline fell dangerously low across her voluptuous chest and left an ample amount of cleavage well on display. Laurence’s fans, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

The garment proceeded to cinch at Laurence’s waist to accentuate her flat midsection and hourglass silhouette. It also featured a daringly high slit along one of her thighs that further upped the ante of her jaw-dropping outfit. The scandalous cut nearly reached up to the model’s hips, exposing one of her sculpted thighs almost in its entirety while also offering a teasing look at her derriere.

To accessorize her look, the Quebec native added a dainty pendant necklace that provided just the right amount of bling. Her short blond tresses were styled in a side part and tucked behind her ears, and she sported a minimal application of makeup that showed off her stunning natural beauty.

Fans quickly flooded the new addition to Laurence’s Instagram page with likes and comments. The image has been double-tapped over 56,000 times after just two hours on the platform and has drawn hundreds of compliments in the comments section.

“Good morning beautiful lady,” one person wrote.

Another fan told Laurence that she was “breathtaking.”

“Looking absolutely stunning and beautiful today. Hope ur staying safe at this time,” a third follower commented.

“That dress looks absolutely fantastic on you,” quipped a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Laurence has dazzled her millions of fans with her incredible physique. Another recent upload saw the model showing even more skin in a red string bikini while lounging by the pool. That post proved popular as well, earning more than 110,000 likes.