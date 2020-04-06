Arianny Celeste Looks Smoking Hot In A White Loungewear Set

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a triple Instagram update that showcased her beauty in a casual yet sexy at-home ensemble.

The loungewear she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand that Arianny has rocked on her Instagram page numerous times. She made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of her post, and also identified herself as a partner with the brand in the caption.

On top, Arianny rocked a white sweater crafted from a textured fabric that looked cozy and luxurious. The sweater had an oversized fit and skimmed over Arianny’s curves, with the neckline sliding slightly down to expose part of one shoulder. She paired the sweater with matching shorts, crafted from the exact same material. The shorts came just a few inches down her thighs, showing off plenty of her toned legs.

The snap was taken in Arianny’s home, and she continued the cozy vibe by posing atop a faux-fur throw blanket. Her long brunette locks tumbled down her back in soft waves, and her beauty look was minimal yet stunning. An ample amount of blush gave her flawless skin a gorgeous glow, and bold brows framed her eyes. Her look was finished off with a swipe of sheer lip gloss and very neutral champagne-tinted eye makeup.

In the second snap, Arianny switched up her pose, bending one foot so that her calf was visible. She stared straight at the camera with her lips slightly parted, and also accessorized with a large pair of hoop earrings.

In the third and final snap, Arianny served up a majorly seductive look. The neckline of her sweater slipped down, exposing the sun-kissed skin on her shoulder. She placed one hand between her legs and the other tangled in her hair, and gave the camera a smoldering look.

Her followers absolutely loved the smoking hot update, and the post received over 29,500 likes within just 13 hours. It also racked up 318 comments from her eager fans.

“Thank you for always spreading positive vibes and gracing my feed with your amazing content Arianny, sending love your way, stay safe!!” one fan said.

“Loving this look,” another follower added.

“Gorgeous,” one fan said, and followed up the comment with a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Just wow,” another added, unable to find more words to express his feelings about the shot.

In addition to sharing sexy snaps taken at home, Arianny has also been tantalizing her followers with throwback shots from photoshoots done earlier. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted an Instagram update in which she rocked a skimpy neon bikini while sprawled across a car in Mexico.