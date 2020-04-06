Polina Malinovskaya Poses Seductively On Motorcycle In Sexy, Braless Look

Polina Malinovskaya set fire to Instagram this past weekend with another sexy shot that showed her going braless on top of a motorcycle. In recent weeks, the model has been sharing a variety of photos on social media from her pre-quarantine days, confessing that she’s got the itch to travel once COVID-19 dies down.

Her April 4 post showed the model sitting on top of a black motorcycle with smooth, black leather seats. In the background, several large trees stretched out as far as the eye could see. She geotagged her location in Bali, Indonesia, in what looked like a throwback image. It appeared to be dusk as plenty of gray cloud coverage appeared overhead in the dimly-lit photo. The Russian bombshell looked better than ever in an all-white outfit that showcased her gorgeous figure.

Malinovskaya’s look included a tiny white crop top that was constructed of see-through fabric. The bottom of the shirt was scalloped and sat near the bottom of her chest, allowing for a hint of underboob to show. The thick straps fell entirely on her shoulder, drawing the eye to her thin arms. Her sun-kissed skin looked nothing short of spectacular against the white of her top.

The model’s trim tummy was exposed between her top and bottoms. The patterned panties sat high on her hips, hugging her thin stature and showing off her picture-perfect legs. Malinovskaya opted to wear a simple silver bracelet on her wrist, not taking away the attention from her revealing outfit.

For the most part, she let her natural beauty shine through. However, she did include a small application of makeup to highlight her striking features. The look included defined brows and expertly contoured cheekbones. She rounded off the application with a small amount of matte lipstick on her full lips.

She kept things simple in the caption of the image, adding a single broken heart emoji and tagging her photographer. The post has garnered over 126,000 likes in addition to over 400 comments, proving to be a massive hit with her fans. Many of her followers praised the model for her revealing look, adding plenty of flame and heart emoji with their kind words.

“Good morning lady. So very nice and lovely this morning,” one follower wrote, adding a single red heart emoji.

“You are adorable and sexy,” a second admirer added.

“Yes the best beautiful OMG. Your body is insane. I love you baby,” another fan eagerly commented.

Late last week, the model shared another pre-quarantine shot, confessing that she was already bored tomorrow while clad in a skimpy orange bikini.