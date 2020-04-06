Liz Katz Poses On A Treadmill While Wearing Revealing ‘Naruto’-Inspired Costume In Latest Instagram Update

The cosplay model left little to the imagination in her risque costume.

On Sunday, April 5, American cosplay model Liz Katz delighted fans by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post inspired by the manga and anime series Naruto.

The photo, taken by the cosplay videographer known as EccentricErick, shows Liz wearing a revealing costume based on the character Naruto Uzumaki. The risque ensemble featured a black bra, matching underwear from the clothing company Calvin Klein, black socks, a pair of tennis shoes, and a black choker necklace. She also sported replicas of Naruto’s signature orange-and-black jacket and his forehead protector.

The social media sensation styled her honey-colored hair in pigtails, with a few loose pieces framing her gorgeous face. She opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application included sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, a light coat of mascara, and nude lip gloss. In addition, Liz drew black lines on her cheeks to resemble Naruto’s facial marks. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted black.

For the photo, Liz posed on a treadmill. She imitated the way in which Naruto runs by extending out her arms. The Instagram star looked forward, as she pursed her full lips.

It should be noted that the photo had been edited in a cartoonish style so that it appeared Liz was moving extremely fast.

In the caption, the expert cosplayer made reference to the fictional character’s run and implied that she would like to leave her “problems” behind. She also seemed to be asking her followers if they would be interested in accompanying her on a run.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer Liz’s question.

“I want to run with you,” wrote one commenter.

“I would, except I’m outta shape, including no endurance so… Gotta ask someone else, Lizzie,” added another Instagram user.

Many of Liz’s followers also proceeded to shower her with compliments.

“Could you be any more attractive… your face is gorgeous,” gushed a fan.

“So beautiful,” chimed in a different devotee, adding a smiling face and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

The sizzling snap appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 54,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the 31-year-old has a tendency to upload photos of herself cosplaying as popular characters from television series, movies, and video games. Recently, she posted a provocative picture, in which she dressed as a NSFW version of Chuckie Finster from the Nickelodeon show Rugrats. That post has been liked over 70,000 times since it was shared.