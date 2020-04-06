Honor Blackman Dead, Actress Known For Role As Pussy Galore Dies At 94

Actress Honor Blackman died at the age of 94, according to a report from The Guardian. She was best known for her role as Pussy Galore in the James Bond franchise. Blackman died of natural causes, and her death was not related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress’s family released a statement about her death.

“It’s with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Honor Blackman aged 94. She died peacefully of natural causes at her home in Lewes, Sussex, surrounded by her family. She was much loved and will be greatly missed by her two children Barnaby and Lottie, and grandchildren Daisy, Oscar, Olive and Toby.

As well as being a much-adored mother and grandmother, Honor was an actor of hugely prolific creative talent; with an extraordinary combination of beauty, brains and physical prowess, along with her unique voice and a dedicated work ethic, she achieved an unparalleled iconic status in the world of film and entertainment and with absolute commitment to her craft and total professionalism in all her endeavours she contributed to some of the great films and theatre productions of our times.”