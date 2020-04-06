Samantha Rayner Soaks Up The Sun In A Sexy, Strapless Bikini

Samantha Rayner flaunted her incredible bikini body in her latest Instagram share, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight.

The Australian model dazzled her 690,000 followers with the skin-baring snap on Monday. The image — likely a throwback — saw Samantha basking in the sun on what appeared to be the pool deck of a large hotel. A slew of tall umbrellas and lounge chairs decorated in plush cushions furnished the area, though Samantha opted to sit on the concrete ground to pose for the fiery snap. She looked smoking hot in a skimpy bikini from Ezili Swim that did way more showing than covering up, sending temperatures soaring on her page.

Samantha sizzled in the sexy two-piece that boasted a bold snakeskin pattern that alone was enough to turn a few heads, though its revealing design was likely enough to do the job. The set included a bandeau-style top that wrapped tight around the model’s chest to accentuate her slender frame. It teased her followers with a glimpse of cleavage over its top hemline and cut off just below her assets to offer an ample look at her toned midsection and abs.

The social media sensation also sported the set’s matching bikini bottoms. The swimwear was of a daringly high-cut design that allowed Samantha to flaunt her sculpted legs that were perfectly bronzed. Its curved waistband was tied in dainty bows high up on her hips, drawing further attention to her flat tummy and trim waist.

To accessorize her barely there look. Samantha added a pair of dangling gold earrings and a navel ring that provided just the right amount of bling. She styled her long, brunette tresses in a half-up, half-down style that cascaded behind her back as she tilted her head up toward the sun. The model was also done up with a full face of makeup that included a light pink lip, shimmering highlighter, and a thick coat of mascara.

Unsurprisingly, Samantha’s bikini-clad new Instagram post was a huge hit with fans. The snap has accrued more than 21,000 likes as well as dozens of compliments within 13 hours of going live.

“You are just an absolute beauty,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Samantha was “goals.”

“You are the finest woman on earth and I am deeply in love with you,” commented a third follower.

“Absolutely gorgeous Samantha,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Samantha has been entertaining her thousands of fans with a number of skin-baring looks lately. She recently tantalized them with two throwback snaps that saw her posing by the ocean in an itty-bitty black bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. That look proved popular as well, earning over 43,000 likes and 400-plus comments.