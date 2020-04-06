Alexa Collins Rocks A Skimpy Snakeskin-Print Bikini In Sizzling Video

Alexa Collins tantalized her Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking hot video in which she rocked a snakeskin-print bikini.

The video was filmed on what appeared to be an outdoor patio area, with deep brown slats letting in some natural sunlight and part of an outdoor kitchen set up behind her. Her incredible physique was the focal point of the video, however, as she took a few steps forward towards the camera.

Alexa rocked a simple string bikini crafted from a pink snakeskin-print fabric. The bikini top had triangular cups that struggled to contain Alexa’s ample assets, and revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thin strings connected the two cups across her chest, and went around her neck and back to secure the sexy top.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that sat low on her hips. The triangular patch of fabric dipped low in the front, showing off Alexa’s flat stomach. Fabric tied at her hips, with strings dangling down her thighs that she played with as she walked. The bikini bottoms also featured a metallic detail over her hips that added a dose of sparkle. Alexa’s body looked incredible in the revealing swimsuit, although she didn’t specify what brand the suit was or where it came from.

Alexa’s blond locks were down in an effortless style, with some dark roots peeking through. Her makeup was minimal, with a semi-sheer pink gloss on her lips and minimal eye makeup. She started the video glancing down at the ground, but eventually raised her eyes, gazing directly at the camera with a seductive expression.

Alexa paired the smoking hot video with a cheeky caption, and her fans absolutely loved the Instagram update. The post received over 28,500 likes within just three hours. It also racked up 387 comments from her eager followers, who raced to the comments section to shower Alexa with compliments.

“OMG you are stunning! Absolute perfection,” one fan commented.

“You are so pretty Alexa,” another follower added.

“Wow babe you are stunning and very beautiful,” one follower commented.

“Looking absolutely gorgeous as always,” another fan said.

Alexa loves to thrill her fans with sizzling bikini snaps, but she has also been keeping her followers updated on her stay-at-home attire. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Alexa posted an Instagram update in which she rocked a cozy oversized fleece while lounging in bed. Though the top obscured her cleavage and upper body, her toned legs were on full display.