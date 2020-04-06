Donald Trump Brags That Major Newspapers Are Struggling Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

On Monday morning, as the United States enters what experts predict will be one of the worst weeks yet in the battle against the coronavirus, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to take shots at the media.

“Advertising in the Failing New York Times is WAY down. Washington Post is not much better. I can’t say whether this is because they are Fake News sources of information, to a level that few can understand, or the Virus is just plain beating them up,” he wrote. “Fake News is bad for America!”

In response, Andrew Glazer, a former writer at The New York Times, noted that the paper has shifted away from ad sales and is relying on a subscription-based model now. That shift has doubled its revenue to $800 million.

“@nytimes has pivoted from ad sales towards a subscription-based revenue model. It doubled its annual revenue to $800 million in four years, driven by subscriptions that have soared to 3.4 million. As a reality tv hack obsessed with ratings, this should resonate with you,” he wrote.

Josh Dawsey, who works for The Washington Post, wrote that both papers appear to still be doing well.

Other critics responded that Trump’s apparent gloating comes at a time when a number of American businesses are facing a crisis.

Many media sources and online outlets have likely seen a downward turn in recent weeks as the pandemic has ground the economy to a halt. The stock market has spiraled to some of the lowest numbers in its history, and local restaurants and other gathering places have been hit by stay-at-home orders in many states.

As a result, unemployment has skyrocketed, with more new claims in the few months since the pandemic started than there were during the recession that began in 2008.

Others pointed out that Trump’s message appeared to be tone-deaf, given that the death count due to COVID-19 will likely reach 10,000 cases on Monday and experts warn that this upcoming week could be one of the hardest and most difficult yet in terms of the impact from the virus.

The president has faced criticism for months now after what some saw as a delayed and inadequate response to the virus. In the past, he has said that the disease was under control and would likely fade away on its own. More recently, his administration has been charged with failing to provide states with the supplies they need to deal with the pandemic.

Trump has often attacked the media during his time in office and has continued to do so during the outbreak.