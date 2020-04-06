Kami Osman Poses In Sheer Lingerie In NSFW Instagram Post

Kami Osman took to Instagram on Monday, April 6, to share a brand-new photo with her 819,000 followers. In the latest update, the 25-yer-old posed indoors in a sheer lingerie set that showcased her buxom curves.

Kami rocked an all-white bra-and-panty combo that showed off her assets and enviable figure. The bra featured soft triangle-style cups, made of sheer fabric, as well as a plunging neckline that flaunted ample cleavage. It is also important to note that her nipples were visible underneath the see-through piece, but that didn’t bother her.

She wore matching undies, which were made of the same material as the bra with thick stretchable waistband, hugging her slender waist, accentuating her taut stomach. The undergarment boasted high leg cuts, allowing her to flaunt more skin.

In the Instagram snapshot, Kami was seen inside her bathroom, posing in front of a big mirror in her scanty attire, showing off her hourglass physique. She was holding her phone with her left hand, covering half of her face, while she placed her right hand behind her booty and took the selfie.

Although half of her face was coveted, some of her makeup was visible, such as her well-defined brows and subtle application of eyeshadow. Her long, brunette locks were up in a high bun and accessorized with two layers of gold necklaces — one hanging low on her chest, highlighting her decolletage, and a choker-style one.

In the caption, Kami shared with her fans that she has been stuck at “home” for quite some time now and was itching to “go outside.” She has been staying indoors, keeping herself and others safe from contagion from coronavirus disease. Being a social butterfly, the Canadian blogger was missing her life outdoors.

The latest social media share amassed more than 25,800 likes and 130 comments within just six hours of being live on the popular photo-sharing app. Many of Kami’s online admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her killer body. Countless others were stunned and couldn’t find the words. Instead, they opted to use a combination of emoji.

“You are so beautiful and sexy! You’re just so perfect. Please keep staying indoors, I promise you, all will be with it in the end,” one of her fans commented on the post.

“Oh man, you are killing me. Perfection at it’s finest. I love your style. Where is this set from?” another follower gushed.

“You are so pretty, and that lingerie is tempting,” a third social media user added.

“A raving goddess,” said a fourth one.