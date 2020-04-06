Kami Osman Poses In Sheer Lingerie In NSFW Instagram Post

Kami Osman took to Instagram on Monday, April 6, to share a brand-new photo with her 819,000 followers. In this latest update, the 25-year-old posed indoors while wearing a sheer lingerie set that showcased her buxom curves.

Kami rocked an all-white bra-and-panty combo that showed off her assets. The bra featured soft triangle-style cups made of sheer fabric and a plunging neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage. Her nipples were visible beneath the see-through piece, but that didn’t seem to bother her, or her fans.

She wore matching undies which were made of the same material as the bra. These bottoms had a thick stretchable waistband that hugged her slender waist and accentuated her taut stomach. The undergarment boasted high leg cuts as well.

She took the Instagram snapshot inside her bathroom, posing in front of a big mirror. She held her phone with her left hand — which covered half her face — while she placed her right behind her booty.

Although half of her face was covered, some of her makeup could be seen, such as her well-defined brows and a subtle application of eyeshadow. Her long brunette locks were styled up in a high bun, and she accessorized with two layers of gold necklaces — one hanging low on her chest, highlighting her décolletage, and a choker-style one.

In the caption, Kami shared that she has been stuck at “home” for quite some time, and that she was itching to “go outside.” She has been staying indoors to help keep herself — and others — safe during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Being a social butterfly, the Canadian blogger was apparently missing her life outdoors.

Her latest social media share amassed more than 25,800 likes as well as 130-plus comments within just six hours. Many of Kami’s online admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her killer body. Countless others couldn’t find the words to express their feelings, opting to use a combination of emoji instead.

“You are so beautiful and sexy! You’re just so perfect. Please keep staying indoors, I promise you, all will be with it in the end,” one of her fans wrote in response to the share.

“Oh man, you are killing me. Perfection at it’s finest. I love your style. Where is this set from?” another follower gushed.

“You are so pretty, and that lingerie is tempting,” a third social media user added.

“A raving goddess,” wrote a fourth admirer.