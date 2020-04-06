Chloe Saxon Flaunts Curvy Figure In Black Mesh Mini Dress

Chloe Saxon might be homebound, but she has not let that stop her from sharing some titillating content online. Her latest Instagram update saw her showing off her fabulous curves in a mesh mini dress.

The model’s dress — what little there was to it — was made primarily of black mesh. The fabric on the cups was also black, but it was opaque and featured lace and silk ribbons. The dress had black lace trim under the cups and its hemline, which was also trimmed in black lace, went to just below Chloe’s booty. The sexy number had a plunging neckline that exposed quite a bit of her chest. Chloe wore a pair of black lace thong panties under the dress, and she accessorized the outfit with gold hoop earrings and a pendant necklace.

Chloe’s post consisted of two snapshots that saw her striking seductive poses in front of a full-length mirror. Each photo gave her followers a nice view of her front and back sides.

In the first picture, Chloe faced the camera. She posed with one hip cocked to the side, flaunting her curvy hips and hourglass shape. Her reflection in the mirror gave followers a look at the side of her booty as the dress stretched across her backside. Part of a rose tattoo was visible through the mesh. Chloe gave the camera a sultry expression while she held one hand up to the side of her head.

The second image captured Chloe from the front at a slight side angle. She positioned herself more in front of the mirror, revealing her derrière in the reflection. The beauty struck a sexy pose with one leg forward, showing off her flat abs and toned thighs. She tugged at the string on her panties while she looked at the camera.

Chloe wore her hair up in a high ponytail. She framed her eyes with sculpted brows, thick lashes and smoky eyeshadow. Her cheeks were contoured, and she wore a dark rose shade on her lush lips.

In the caption, she wrote that the dress was available through Fashion Nova.

Dozens of fans flocked to the comments section to let her know what they thought of the stunning snaps.

“You are so beautiful,” one admirer told her.

“Looking Fantastic,” wrote a second Instagram user.

“You are very attractive,” commented a third follower.

Not too long ago, Chloe wowed her fans when she shared a pic that saw her flaunting her cleavage in a black fishnet teddy.