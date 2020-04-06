Officials Warn Of Difficult Week Ahead As Questionable U.S. Coronavirus Death Count Nears 10,000

The U.S. has seen the number of coronavirus cases surge in recent days, up to 337,752 people infected and 9,619 dead. Officials say that this week will be one of the most challenging yet as the virus peaks in many areas of the country.

As the New York Times reports, the death count is likely much higher than the official tally. That’s because the country lacks the resources and cohesion to make a more accurate declaration.

For instance, testing has been limited in the U.S., with some areas saying that they don’t have the tests they need. It’s also likely that many of the early deaths from the disease were chalked up to the seasonal influenza or pneumonia rather than COVID-19.

“We definitely think there are deaths that we have not accounted for,” one expert said.

As a result, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now issued guidelines for how to certify deaths by the disease. Now, instead of a positive test, coroners can list the cause of death as coronavirus “if the circumstances are compelling within a reasonable degree of certainty.”

But that means many people have likely died from the disease who weren’t listed as related to COVID-19, and local health authorities still have differing rules on what factors can be used to confirm a coronavirus death.

Some cities, such as New York City, have been devastated by the virus. As NBC News reports, Mayor Bill de Blasio has said that the city is facing a crisis as medical supplies and medical care workers are coming in short supply.

The city alone has been nearly 2,500 deaths from the virus, and de Blasio says that the city will need another 1,000 or more ventilators to fight the pandemic in the city.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force and a respected immunologist, said that things are going to get worse before they get better.

“Things are going to get bad, and we need to be prepared for that,” he cautioned.

Dr. Jerome Adams, the U.S. Surgeon General, echoed those words.

“It’s going to be the hardest moment for many Americans in their entire lives,” he said. “And we really need to understand that if we want to flatten that curve and get through the other side, everyone needs to do their part.”

Currently, the U.S. has the highest number of cases of the virus in the world, despite lack of testing, though it trails Spain and Italy in the number of deaths due to the disease.