Teddi Mellencamp Reveals She’s Considering Going Back To Her Natural Dark Hair Color, ‘RHOBH’ Co-Stars React

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star's dark roots have her feeling nostalgic for her 2009 hair.

Teddi Mellencamp says she’s thinking of going brunette. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who currently colors her hair blond, posted the question to her hairstylist, and fans and famous friends weighed in as she asked if she should star blond or go brunette.

Teddi, who recently gave birth to her third child, posted a throwback photo from 2009 which shows her posing next to her husband Edwin Arroyave. In the snap, Teddi has her natural color and her hair is worn long and straight. In the caption to the post, the 38-year-old Bravo star, who usually boasts long icy waves, tagged her hairstylist Laura Rugetti to ask her how “mad” she would be if she dyed her hair back to its natural dark shade.

Several of Teddi’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co–stars chimed in with comments to her throwback look, but they didn’t all agree on which way the life and fitness coach should go.

“I love it!” wrote co-star Lisa Rinna of the brown ‘do.

“I love you as blonde,” wrote Kyle Richards.

“Either way works,” added Dorit Kemsley.

Other fans warned Teddi not to do anything to her hair by herself while quarantining due to the COVID-19 health pandemic.

“Don’t do it!” one fan wrote. “I tried covering my blonde one time when I couldn’t get in with my stylist and my hair turned blue. Marge Simpson blue.”

Fans shouldn’t worry. While she can’t go to the salon, Teddi may not need to buy a DIY box kit if the quarantine continues. Last month, the daughter of rocker John Mellencamp took to her Instagram stories to reveal that forgoing the salon has resulted in the major growth of her brown roots.

“At this rate, it’s a matter of weeks before I’m fully a brunette,” Teddi wrote, according to Bravo.com.

The reality star likely got a head start on root regrowth at the end of her pregnancy when she stopped dyeing her hair. What she – and no one else – expected was that the country would be quarantined and salons shut down due to the health pandemic.

Teddi definitely keeps things real with her fans. Last month, 12 days into quarantine mode, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran shared a snap that showed her dark roots and chipped manicure. The new mom joked that her hair and nails got the message that they were to “distance” themselves from her. Teddi also urged fans to snap a photo and send it to her with the hashtag #hotmessrootandnailchallenge.