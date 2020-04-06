‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Reportedly Doesn’t Want To Engage In A Feud Against Jenelle Evans

Amber Portwood isn't willing to get involved in a war of words with the former MTV star.

Jenelle Evans doesn’t believe that Amber Portwood should have been allowed to continue her role on Teen Mom OG after her numerous domestic violence arrests. Yet, according to a new report, Portwood isn’t interested in engaging in any sort of feud with the former Teen Mom 2 star.

According to a report from Hollywood Life on April 5, Portwood is too focused on her family to pay attention to the online drama Evans is creating and has been doing her best to stay off social media while continuing to work on herself.

“She doesn’t feel the need to get into a feud with Jenelle with everything going on in the world right now,” a source explained.

The insider went on to say that Portwood has been quite busy with her children, including 11-year-old daughter Leah, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley, and 1-year-old son James, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon. As the source shared, Portwood sees her kids a lot and consistently stays in contact with them when they are not in her care.

In addition to doing her best to maintain a positive relationship with her two kids as the coronavirus continues to spread worldwide, Portwood is also spending a good bit of time by herself. She is spending the time trying to understand that she is not perfect but doing her best as well as staying in tune with her mental health by watching a lot of Ted Talks.

As fans of Teen Mom OG well know, Portwood has struggled with mental health issues for the past several years and spoken it on the show throughout her run as a reality star.

As for the drama caused by Evans online, Evans began ranting against Portwood because she felt that it was unfair for MTV to allow her to continue on Teen Mom OG after her domestic violence incidents while choosing to remove her from Teen Mom 2 after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their dog last April.

In her own interview with Hollywood Life, Evans said the network chose to hold her accountable for Eason’s actions while failing to hold Portwood accountable for her own behavior. Evans also claimed that after confronting her producers about their alleged double standards, they told her they didn’t fire Portwood because she didn’t “leave a paper trail for what she did.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Evans also said that Portwood’s continuing role on Teen Mom OG “bothers” her in one of her recent YouTube clips.