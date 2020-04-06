Eva Padlock Rocks A Very Revealing Top And Unzipped Shorts On Instagram

Spanish model Eva Padlock, who rose to fame after being featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue as their “Lovely Lady of the Day, recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her 1.6 million fans with a series of hot pictures.

In the pics, which were uploaded on Monday morning, Eva could be seen rocking a very revealing, off-the-shoulder blue crop top, one that allowed her to put her never-ending cleavage on full display. She teamed the sexy top with a pair of white, cutoff shorts that she left unzipped to show off a glimpse of her black panties.

Staying true to her signature style, she opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a beige foundation that perfectly matched her sunkissed skin tone. She dusted her cheeks with a coral blush, opted for a brown eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, a thin coat of mascara and well-defined eyebrows. She finished off her makeup application with a maroon-burgundy lipstick that accentuated her luscious lips.

She wore her raven-colored tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her back and shoulders. In terms of accessories, Eva kept it simple by only opting for a delicate gold pendant.

In the caption, she informed her fans that her sexy outfit was sponsored by the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova. She also used a hashtag and urged her fans to stay safe because of the ongoing coronavirus situation across the globe.

To the excitement of her fans, the model posted not one, not two but four snaps and a video from the photoshoot. She struck a different pose in each picture to provide her fans with a generous view of her amazing figure, while also flashing her beautiful smile.

Within three hours of going live, the snaps racked up more than 53,000 likes and above 1,400 comments which shows that Eva is, indeed, very popular on the photo-sharing website.

“Wow, you are the most beautiful woman in the world, these morning snaps made my day,” one of her fans commented on the post.

“Perfect figure and perfect smile. Love you so much,” another user chimed in.

“That outfit looks so cute on you,” a third follower wrote.

“How can anyone be this perfect? You are the hottest model on Instagram,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other fans expressed their admiration for Eva by using words and phrases like “goddess,” “stunner,” and “breathtakingly beautiful.”

Eva had been on a sexy pic-posting spree last week. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she wowed her fans with a steamy pic on April 2 in which she could be seen rocking a tiny adhesive bra that she teamed with a black G-string.