Stefflon Don Wows Followers In Leopard-Print Bra During Quarantine

Stefflon Don took to Instagram to share new photos of herself at home during quarantine and they haven’t gone unnoticed.

The “Hurtin’ Me” hitmaker stunned in just a leopard-print bra which displayed her decolletage. The rapper showed off her midriff and paired the ensemble with high-waisted green pants. Stefflon put half her long wavy dark hair in a high ponytail and left the rest down. The “Pretty Girl” songstress accessorized herself with large hoop earrings, a necklace with a circular pendant, bracelets, and a gold watch. Stefflon sported long acrylic nails with a coat of teal nail polish and posed barefoot for the occasion. For her makeup, she applied a red lip.

Stefflon’s latest upload consists of three photos within one post. The “Instruction” entertainer posed on the sofa in her living room.

In the first shot, Stefflon arched forward and raised her head slightly. She was caught giving the camera a strong expression with her lips parted.

In the next slide, she rested one elbow on the sofa and the other on her knee. Stefflon tilted her head to her right and stared at the camera lens with a fierce look.

In the third and final frame, the “Real Ting” chart-topper was captured with both her feet on the sofa. Stefflon was photographed from the side. She looked directly in front of her and raised one hand to her ear.

Stefflon geotagged the upload as Home Sweet Home, telling fans she was inside her house when these were taken. A lot of high-profile celebrities have been urging their followers to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, she held a “quarantine party” on Instagram live to help entertain her fans while they are inside.

Stefflon left her most recent post without a caption but that didn’t seem to bother her 2.3 million followers. In the span of 14 hours, her photos racked up more than 157,000 likes and over 1,300 comments, proving to be popular.

“Absolutely stunning,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“When your life is a movie, every moment is a photoshoot!” another devotee shared.

“I love you so much queen DON,” remarked a third fan.

“You’re so beautiful woman,” a fourth admirer commented.

Stefflon is no stranger to impressing her social media following. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a short neon yellow T-shirt dress paired with a matching blazer jacket which complimented her beautiful skin tone. Steffon rocked the look with black heels and accessorized herself with a small gold chain, a couple of bracelets, a ring, and a headband.