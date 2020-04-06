‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers Tease That Nina’s Daughter Mystery Deepens With Answers On The Horizon

A new sneak peek filled with tantalizing General Hospital spoilers is out and it sounds as if the week of April 6 will be a juicy one. For months now, viewers have been waiting to learn the truth about whether Nina still has a biological daughter alive somewhere. This week, she will apparently feel more convinced than ever that this is the case.

The preview shared on Monday morning via Instagram reveals teasers about what’s ahead. General Hospital spoilers detail that Nina will tell Jax that she has a feeling she has a daughter “out there,” and she seems to be rather emotional as she says this.

After what happened with Valentin and Sasha, Nina pulled back from trying to search for her daughter. However, she has not forgotten about this and viewers have repeatedly seen her holding the half-heart necklace that is supposedly connected to the situation.

The sneak peek teases that the mystery will deepen this week. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Willow will happen to walk into Nina’s office at Crimson while she has the necklace out. Apparently, seeing the necklace rattles Willow a bit.

There have been two main theories floating around for the past few months about who Nina’s daughter will turn out to be. Willow and Nelle seem to be the two most likely candidates, and General Hospital spoilers suggest that over the next few days, the show will provide additional teasers that may end up reinforcing both possibilities to some degree.

Wednesday’s episode will be focused on Carly and General Hospital spoilers indicate this will involve some revelations about Nelle. There have been hints that these revelations might somehow lay the groundwork for how Nelle could end up being Nina’s biological daughter, although it’s not known quite how the writers would pull that off.

On the other hand, there has been quite a bit of build up suggesting that Willow will be Nina’s daughter. The two have had an intensely acrimonious relationship in the past and General Hospital spoilers have hinted that Willow’s mother Harmony may be hiding some big secrets.

The way that Willow reacts to the necklace Nina has could be a flashing signal that this is the direction the writers are headed in for this storyline. Soap Central notes that Nina will start to close in on the truth this week, so it sounds as if there’s forward progress ahead, but no bombshell dropping yet.

Will Nina’s biological daughter be Willow, Nelle, or someone that fans have not suspected yet? General Hospital spoilers tease that viewers should have a much better sense of where this storyline is headed by the end of this week and people are curious to see how it inches forward.