Kayla Moody Goes Braless Underneath A See-Through Crop Top While Sitting On A Swing

Kayla Moody kicked off the week with a smoking hot new Instagram post that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The American model took to her account on Monday to share the tantalizing snap that was an instant hit with her 697,000 followers on the social media platform. In the image, Kayla sat outside on top of a wooden swing that was hanging by a rope and white chains. She straddled its flat bench seat and turned her head to gaze at the camera, while gathering her platinum tresses behind her head into a messy ponytail.

The hot military wife wore an ensemble that was arguably a bit more modest than what she’s normally seen in on her Instagram feed, but certainly still had pulses racing. She rocked a glittery black crop top with a trendy lattice edge design. The piece was made of a completely see-through mesh material, revealing that Kayla had ditched her bra. The decision exposed the model’s voluptuous assets and cleavage in their entirety, making for a seriously sexy display that certainly pushed the limits of the photo-sharing site.

Kayla also sported a pair of daringly tiny Daisy Dukes that took her look to the next level. The tattered shorts just barely grazed the model’s upper thighs, giving her audience a good view of her round booty and sculpted legs. She teased them even more by leaving the bottoms unbuttoned and folding down the waistband to show off her flat midsection and abs.

The blond bombshell didn’t add any accessories to her revealing outfit, ensuring that all eyes were on her killer curves. She did, however, sport a full face of makeup that made her striking features pop. The application included pink lip gloss, a light dusting of blush, eyeliner, and a thick coat of mascara.

It wasn’t long before fans began flooding Kayla’s latest social media appearance with likes and comments. The snap has been double-tapped over 8,000 times after just three hours and has drawn dozens of compliments.

“You look very beautiful today,” one person wrote.

“Jaw-dropping perfection,” commented another.

“Kayla you look absolutely gorgeous and you are such a cutie,” a third admirer gushed.

“My favorite part of the day is seeing your new pics,” remarked a fourth follower.

While Kayla’s most recent look provided slightly more coverage than usual, she often pushes the limits by showing off her incredible figure in skin-baring ensembles. Another recent addition to her feed saw her ditching her bra again underneath a tiny top while stripping down to a minuscule white thong. That post was a huge hit with fans as well, earning more than 36,000 likes.