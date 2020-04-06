Inspector General Report Finds U.S. Hospitals Under ‘Unprecedented’ Strain From Coronavirus, Official Says

An internal government watchdog report from the Inspector General (IG) for the Department of Health and Human Services documents the “unprecedented” strain on the United States medical system as the country faces the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, NBC News reported. In particular, the report spotlights the “dire shortages of vital medical equipment” in hospitals around the country — as well as confusion from a purported lack of direction from the federal government — as the nation attempts to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

The report was created using information from interviews that were conducted at hospitals between March 23 and March 27. According to the information in the document, the strain on the U.S. medical system is being exacerbated by what NBC News called “confusing” direction from federal, state, and local governments. The purported chaos has reportedly paved the way for “confusion, fear and distrust” among hospital staff, who allegedly no longer know if hospital procedures can keep them safe.

Ann Maxwell, the assistant inspector general for HHS, called the findings in the document — and information she heard from hospital directors — “unprecedented.”

“I think one moment that stands out for me is when I was talking to a hospital administrator and he told me that he had staff in the hospital out trying to procure masks and gloves from auto part shops, from home supply stores, from beauty salons, from art supply stores.”

Notably, one worrying portion of the report claims that a shortage of thermometers means some hospital staff, patients, and vendors were screened at random. At one particular hospital, employees reportedly had to forgo screening altogether because they had only one or two thermometers.

HHS IG report Methodology: pic.twitter.com/UUrNOg1zPY — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) April 6, 2020

The IG also claimed that COVID-19 testing kits are in short supply around the country. The shortage has allegedly harmed the ability of some hospitals to screen the health of both patients and staff. In some cases, testing kits were reportedly incomplete and missing certain crucial items, such as the nasal swabs required to collect samples.

NBC News reports that hospital chiefs called for more guidance from the federal government on approaching particular ethical dilemmas that have surfaced during the pandemic.

“For example, one hospital administrator described concerns about the liability embedded in decisions regarding which patients would receive assistance from a ventilator and which would not,” the IG report read.

Amid the coronavirus crisis, Trump has frequently clashed with governors, some of whom pressed him to offer more federal help in the face of medical supply shortages. The president has hit back at such complaints and suggested that governors should have stocked on the required medical supplies before the pandemic.

As noted by NBC News, vendors for crucial supplies are allegedly being told to send them to the national stockpile, which undercuts their efforts. Raw Story reports that this process causes hospitals to be “undercut” by the Trump administration in their quest for crucial supplies.