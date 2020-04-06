Khloe Terae Frolics Through Palm Leaves While Wearing Tiny Orange Bikini On Instagram

Canadian model Khloe Terae took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of throwback photos from a 138 Water shoot in Malibu, California. In the images, the Los Angeles-based babe rocked a minuscule orange bikini as she posed by a cluster of palm leaves and trees. Khloe wrote in the caption that she — like many people in the world — is wishing for “happier, sunnier, and free times.”

The photos showed the model standing on a bed of mulch and dark-colored leaves with dark palm trees behind her. In the background, a blurry mountain could be seen on a sunny, cloudless day. The light shone down on Khloe and washed over her tan, toned body, which was mostly exposed in her swimwear.

Her look included a triangle-shaped bikini top with thin strings that tied around her neck, her back, and at the center of her chest. The bikini’s plunging neckline just barely contained her busty chest, as her ample cleavage and a fair amount of sideboob spilled out. The tie in the front looked dangerously close to coming undone, putting Khloe at risk of a wardrobe malfunction.

Her flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching, u-shaped thong. The front of the bottoms remained low on her waist to show off her abs, while the thin side strings came up high above her hips to accentuate her hourglass figure. The model’s long, lean legs and pert derrière were completely exposed.

Khloe’s only accessories were a small black hair tie on her wrist and some silver stud earrings. She rocked a full face of makeup, including dark contour, bright highlighter, thick lashes, and a nude color on her full lips. She wore her long blond hair down in gorgeous curls.

The blonde included nine photos and a video in her post, so fans had plenty to look at from every angle. In some shots, she turned around to give her followers a glimpse of her round booty. She stuck one foot out and pointed her toes to further elongate her pins. She held a bottle of 138 Water in her hands and smiled at the camera.

Other photos showed her facing the lens to show off the front of her look. She tugged the front ties on her top down playfully, causing even more cleavage to spill out.

Khloe’s post garnered more than 12,000 likes and nearly 300 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the babe’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Not sure what’s nicer. Your peach, your tan, your legs, your hair or your smile!” one fan remarked.

“My blonde beauty. love u,” fellow model Abigail Ratchford wrote with a pink heart.

Khloe always knows exactly how to drive her fans wild. Last week, the stunner shared a post in which she posed in a copper-colored, cut-out one-piece on stone stairs, which her followers loved.