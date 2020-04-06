Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shares Clip Of Infant Son Angelo Doing Famous Tik Tok Dance

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared the most adorable video of her infant son Angelo doing a famous Tik Tok dance as she continues to quarantine with her children and husband during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star shared the clip as a way to show her followers how she has been passing the hours with her family as they hunker down in their New Jersey home.

The 10-month-old little boy was seated on his mother’s lap. Nicole’s face is not seen in the quick clip.

Angelo is wearing a sweet-looking brown and light blue striped onesie, his dark brown hair brushed neatly across his forehead. Nicole is moving his arms to the beat of a popular clip shared on the social sharing app called “Savage” by Meghan Thee Stallion.

Snooki tried her best to recreate the dance made popular on Tik Tok but since Angelo was seated and could not copy the movements himself, the reality star used his arms to try and match one of the most shared viral songs and dance on the internet.

The heartwarming clip shows Angelo smiling as Snooki moves him to the music as he looks directly into the camera, his eyes large and bright. He is the spitting image of his father Jionni and his older brother and sister, Lorenzo and Giovanna LaValle.

This is just one of the many clips and images Nicole has shared with her 13.3 million followers since quarantining herself in the house with her kids.

The family has been seen in pictures and videos on Nicole’s Instagram celebrating Jionni’s birthday, doing schoolwork, playing, dancing, exercising, and even enjoying a barbecue. She has chronicled her life in quarantine, making her even more relatable to other moms who are also experiencing the same life issues at the moment.

Fans of the reality star loved her posts and shared their sentiments regarding this latest upload in the comments section of the unforgettable video.

“You seriously have some of the cutest kids I have ever seen. You’re awesome!” said one fan.

“I ABSOLUTELY CANT!!! This is the cutest thing I’ve seen ever!!!!!! Omg, he’s so cute!” remarked a second Instagram user.

“Ayyy those movements on point okay,” stated a third social media follower of the television personality, who has been seen during this current season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but has opted out of filming any further episodes.

“My favorite by far! Get it little man!” said a fourth follower.