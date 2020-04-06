Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shares Clip Of Infant Son Angelo Doing Popular TikTok Dance

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared the most adorable video of her infant son, Angelo, performing a popular TikTok dance as she continues to quarantine with her children and husband during the coronavirus pandemic. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star shared the clip to show her Instagram followers how she has been passing the hours as her family hunkers down in their New Jersey home.

The 10-month-old little boy was seated on his mother’s lap. Nicole’s face is not seen in the quick clip.

Angelo is wearing a sweet-looking brown-and-light blue striped onesie, his dark brown hair brushed neatly across his forehead. Nicole is moving his arms to the beat of the song “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion.

Snooki tried her best to recreate the dance made popular on TikTok, but since Angelo was seated and could not copy the leg moves himself, the reality star used his arms to try and copy one of the most shared viral dance routines on the internet.

The heartwarming clip shows Angelo smiling and looking directly into the camera as Snooki moves his arms to the music. With his large, bright eyes, he is the spitting image of his father, Jionni. Angelo is the younger sibling to big brother and sister, Lorenzo and Giovanna LaValle.

This is just one of the many posts Nicole has shared with her 13.3 million followers since quarantining herself in the house with her kids.

The family has been seen in pictures and videos on Nicole’s Instagram celebrating Jionni’s birthday, doing schoolwork, playing, dancing, exercising, and even enjoying a barbecue. She has chronicled her life in quarantine, making her even more relatable to other moms who are experiencing the same life issues at the moment.

Fans of the reality star loved her post and shared their sentiments regarding this latest upload in the comments section of the unforgettable video.

“You seriously have some of the cutest kids I have ever seen. You’re awesome!” said one fan.

“I ABSOLUTELY CANT!!! This is the cutest thing I’ve seen ever!!!!!! Omg, he’s so cute!” remarked a second Instagram user.

“Ayyy those movements on point okay,” stated a third social media follower of the television personality, who has been seen during this current season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation but has opted out of filming any further episodes.

“My favorite by far! Get it little man!” said a fourth follower in encouragement to Nicole’s son.