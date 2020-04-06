Rita Ora Pays Tribute To Her Mother On The Frontlines Against Coronavirus

Rita Ora is undoubtedly not shy about sharing photos on her social media pages. Usually, the singer and actor is showing off one incredible outfit or another. She’s showing off her perfect body, or even a new hairstyle. On Monday morning, she chose to share something else entirely different. This time around, she decided to show a shot from an article about her mother.

Ora’s mom is a psychiatrist who has signed up to be on the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus. Her unique talents are allowing her to help treat those who are suffering from mental health problems that stem from the stress and difficulties of the outbreak.

The picture Ora posted on her Instagram is from that magazine article in The Evening Standard, showing her mother in full hospital garb, smiling for the camera. The actor posted the shot with a caption that talked about just how proud she is of her mother, Vera.

Ora also heaped praise on all NHS workers (healthcare workers in the United Kingdom) and called her mom a “real superhero.” That kind of talk has been aimed at several workers that are fighting to help people who have come down with the disease. It’s the first time that the singer and actor has talked about what her mother is doing when it comes to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ora’s more than 16 million followers were more than happy to see the tribute to Vera. One fan posted how they were hoping everyone in the family was staying safe saying, “so proud of her, please stay safe & take care! Sending all my love.”

Another fan sent a blessing to Rita and then voiced their hope for safety for the family as well as other workers that are in the health care field. “Love & Light to all you helpers and NHS people.”

Yet another follower simply echoed the comments the star had said herself, commenting, “what a hero.” Others didn’t feel as though they needed to say much but just commented with heart emojis to show their support.

Vera, who goes by Vera Ora on Instagram, shared the same picture, though not torn out of the pages of a magazine or newspaper. In her caption, she implored people to stay home just a little bit longer. She also talked about how things were going to be a whole lot better if people could find a way to stop bickering and fighting while they were in quarantine. She also offered up hope that the situation will be over soon.