Rita Ora Pays Tribute To Her ‘Super Hero’ Mother, Vera, Who Is Helping Patients During Coronavirus Pandemic

Rita Ora is undoubtedly not shy about sharing photos on her social media pages. Usually, the singer and actor is showing off one incredible outfit or another, showcasing her perfect body or even a new hairstyle. But on Monday morning, she chose to share something entirely different: a photo from an article about her mother, Vera.

Rita’s mom is a psychiatrist who has signed up to be on the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus. Her unique talents are allowing her to help treat those who are suffering from mental health problems that stem from the stress and difficulties of the outbreak.

The picture Rita posted on Instagram is from a magazine article in The Evening Standard that shows her mother in full hospital garb, smiling for the camera. The actor shared the shot with a caption that talked about just how proud she is of her mother.

Rita also heaped praise on all the United Kingdom’s National Health Service workers and called her mom a “real superhero.” That kind of talk has been aimed at many workers that are fighting to help people who have come down with the disease. This post is the first time that the singer and actor has talked about what her mother is doing when it comes to the coronavirus outbreak.

Rita’s more than 16 million followers were happy to see the tribute to Vera. One fan posted that they were hoping everyone in the family was staying safe, saying, “so proud of her, please stay safe & take care! Sending all my love.”

Another fan sent a blessing to Rita and then voiced their hope for the safety of the family as well as other workers in the health care field. “Love & Light to all you helpers and NHS people.”

Yet another follower simply echoed Rita’s own comments, saying, “what a hero.” Others didn’t feel as though they needed to say much but just commented with heart emoji to show their support.

Vera, whose handle is @veraora on Instagram, shared the same picture, though not torn out of the pages of a magazine or newspaper. In her caption, she implored people to stay home just a little bit longer. She also talked about how things were going to be a whole lot better if people could find a way to stop bickering and fighting while they were in quarantine. Finally, she offered up hope that the situation would be over soon.