Kyle Richards Reacts After Caitlyn Jenner Expresses Interest In Joining The ‘RHOBH’ Cast

Kyle Richards was featured on a special at-home edition of Watch What Happens Live at the end of last week. During the show, which also featured a number of other Bravo personalities such as The Real Housewives of New York City’s Ramona Singer and The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Melissa and Joe Gorga, Richards was asked about Caitlyn Jenner’s recent comments regarding a potential role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

After revealing her sister, Kim Richards, recently suffered a near panic attack amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, host Andy Cohen asked Richards about her thoughts on a series of comments Jenner and her rumored girlfriend Sophia Hutchins made to Entertainment Tonight last month.

“What did you think of Caitlyn Jenner recently saying she could see herself joining [The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills]?” Cohen asked, via Bravo’s The Daily Dish, last Thursday night from his apartment in New York City.

“I think it would be interesting,” Richards replied, via video from her home in Encino, California.

Richards also gave a bit of a shrug at the idea, as if to say she would welcome Jenner to the show.

As fans may have heard, Hutchins told Entertainment Tonight weeks ago that she would sign up for a role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills “in two seconds.” The comment prompted Jenner to admit that she recently “got into” the show after watching a couple of episodes of the show.

“You know, I’ve done reality television pretty much all my life — sports is reality television — and I was watching that and saying, ‘I could see myself getting in there with some of the drama,'” Jenner explained.

Richards does not have a friendship with Jenner, but she does have a friendship with her ex-wife, Kris Jenner, and is frequently seen with her in Instagram photos and on her Instagram Stories. In fact, because of Richards’ close relationship with Kris, Kris has been rumored to be joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast on a number of occasions.

