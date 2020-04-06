‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Stuns In A Low-Cut Crop Top: ‘It’s All About Feel And Confidence’

'This is the content we all need in these trying times,' joked one besotted fan about the pro-golfer.

Pro athlete Paige Spiranac has once again floored her 2.3 million Instagram followers after posting a video where she completed a series of putts in her living room while wearing a crop top and yoga pants.

The top was a white color that highlighted Spiranac’s sun-kissed skin from Arizona rays. It also featured a plunging neckline that flaunted her cleavage, and the cropping at the waist showed off her midriff.

Spiranac coupled the top with a pair of muted lavender yoga pants. The high-waisted cut flattered her hourglass figure, and the spandex material was sure to hug her every curve.

The golfer styled her blonde locks into a sleek straight look, and her hair cascaded to just past her shoulders.

In the clip, Spiranac masterfully sunk a number of putts on her at-home putting green. She started by demonstrating the “Right Hand Low,” which is the most popular method seen on the green.

Next came its inverse, the “Left Hand Low.” This is the grip preferred by golfers such as Jordan Spieth, Kevin Chappell, and Pat Perez due to its reportedly more stable stroke.

The third technique Spiranac demonstrated was “The Claw,” a method popularized by Chris DiMarco and Mark Calcavecchia. The grip neutralizes the dominant hand, which athletes have claimed leads to higher accuracy.

Next came a “Quick Fire” putt, where Spiranac hit the ball almost immediately without any preparation. She still managed to sink it into the hole.

Spiranac then showed off her sense of humor with a series of silly putting positions. One was the “Warlock,” where she posed in wizard-inspired squat while hitting the ball. Another was the “Old-Timer,” where she hunched over, and a third included a shot taken between her legs.

Spiranac also hit the ball with a pool cue, and she even had her dog Niko take a swing.

In her caption, the pro athlete dished on her secret to success, stating that she believed putting was all about “feel and confidence.”

Fans loved the update, awarding it over 116,000 likes and more than 4,300 comments.

“This is the content we all need in these trying times,” one fan joked.

“No one is watching if you make the putt lol,” teased a second.

“Ok this is great,” wrote a third.

“This is the best vid ever!” concluded a fourth, adding a heart eye emoji.

This is not the first time that Spiranac has played golf in her living room. As previously covered by The Inquisitr, she also recently wowed fans while hitting shots against her foyer wall.