Rita Ora Puts On A Very Leggy Display In New Instagram Snap

British singer Rita Ora recently took to her Instagram page and treated her legions of followers to a new picture, one in which she perfectly infused style and sexiness.

In the snap, which was uploaded on Monday morning, Rita could be seen rocking a stylish teal-and-white check patterned dress that featured a thigh-high slit. As a result, the singer put her long, sexy legs on full display.

To strike a pose, she sat on a chair in her luxurious living room, slightly turned her head toward the left, extended her legs, parted her lips, and looked straight into the camera.

Staying true to her signature style, she opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured foundation, mauve blush, a dark mauve shade of lipstick combined with a slick of gloss, multi-colored eyeshadow, a thin coat of mascara and well-defined eyebrows. She wore her highlighted tresses down and allowed them to fall over her shoulders.

In the caption, Rita wrote that even with the looming fear of coronavirus and the ongoing lockdown, she feels normal by following her regular routine of dressing up on Mondays.

Within less than an hour of going live, the picture garnered more than 154,000 likes and above a thousand comments in which fans and followers showered her with numerous compliments. Such a volume of interest shows that Rita is very popular on the photo-sharing platform and her fans eagerly wait for her to post new pictures every day.

“You are so amazing, Reets! We love you so much! [heart emoji]” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Beautiful face, sexy body, incredible sense of style, and amazing voice. You are perfect in every sense,” another user chimed in.

“Wow, Rita, you are so beautiful. I am so glad to see this picture first thing in the morning. Thank you and stay safe!” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s sexy legs.

“OMG, look at those legs. I can keep looking at them throughout the day,” they wrote.

Some fans used words and phrases like “beyond stunning,” “the definition of perfection,” and “sweetest babe on IG,” to express their admiration for Rita. Others posted countless hearts, kiss, and fire emoji instead of long sentences to let the “Poison” songstress know how much they adore her.

Aside from her fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many other celebrities and IG influencers, including English actress Lena Headey and Vas J Morgan.

Even though Rita is known for her glamorous style, she does not seem to be afraid of posting her makeup-free pictures on Instagram either. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the singer recently shared a snap in which she ditched the makeup and slipped into a revealing gym attire.