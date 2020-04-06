Michelle Money Thanks Fans For Their Prayers For Brielle, ‘They Have Made A World Of Difference’

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Michelle Money has continued to provide updates on her daughter Brielle’s condition and fight for recovery. A week ago, Michelle revealed that Brie had endured serious injuries after a skateboarding accident. The 15-year-old teen remains in a medically-induced coma in the ICU, and Michelle explains that there have been a lot of highs and lows over the past few days.

In an Instagram video that Michelle posted early Sunday morning, the updates on Brie were a bit frightening. The Bachelor in Paradise star explained that the previous night had been very scary with the pressure in her daughter’s brain rising to levels that were far too high.

She also said that if things didn’t start to turn for the better on Sunday, the family would have to start seriously considering other approaches on how to manage Brie’s care. Michelle asked everybody to start praying and specifically asked people to all stop at 4 p.m. MST to pray with her family.

In a series of Instagram Story videos on Sunday night, Michelle did her best to focus on the positives. She shared that Brie’s numbers had started to look much better and she noted that the change began as soon as she had asked everybody for prayers.

The Bachelor in Paradise star thanked everybody for taking the time to send love and light for her girl and she admitted that it had been an emotional day. Brie’s numbers had been in a pretty good place for the four hours prior to Michelle’s update later in the day and it looked like that continued for the most part through the rest of her time with Brie in the ICU on Sunday.

Sunday evening, Michelle shared a video reflecting on the fact it had been exactly one week since her neighbors had found Brie and called 911. She said that while there had been a lot of hard things happening over the course of the week, she was eternally grateful for the good things that have happened.

“Truly, last night was so scary and the second the prayers started coming in, you guys, it has made a world of difference,” Michelle said, expressing that she is eternally grateful.

Michelle added that she has been feeling a great deal of peace and comfort since that afternoon prayer session. Brie is not out of the woods yet by any means, but Michelle says she is feeling more confident, calm, and secure now. After her series of updates, the Bachelor in Paradise then headed home to rest up for another day with Brie on Monday.