Jay Benedict Dead, ‘Aliens,’ ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ Actor Dies Of Coronavirus

The actor died on Saturday at the age of 68.

Jay Benedict is dead at 68 due to complications related to the novel coronavirus, according to Fox News. The actor, who may be best known to American audiences for his work in films like Aliens and The Dark Knight Rises, was also a veteran theater actor. Benedict died on April 4, according to a statement available on the actor’s website.

“It is with profound sorrow that we must announce Jay’s death on the 4th of April due to complications arising from a COVID-19 infection,” the statement reads.

Benedict Had A Long Career As A Supporting Actor In Hollywood

In addition to his roles in blockbusters like Aliens and The Dark Knight Rises, Benedict was also well-known for his performance in Foyle’s War as John Kieffer, a U.S. Army officer and friend of Chrisopher Foyle. The show was a British detective drama that ran for eight seasons, and was set during and immediately after the second world war. The show starred Michael Kitchen in the central role, and also featured performances from Anthony Howell and Honeysuckle Weeks.

Benedict also starred in the British soap opera Emmerdale, and one of his former co-stars from that series took to social media to mourn the news that he had died.

“Shocked to hear one of our most brilliant actors and kind lovely man Jay Benedict has passed. Married to my lovely friend Phoebe Scholfield #AlloAllo My heart goes out to her and her family at this sad time,” wrote Vicki Michelle, who also starred on Emmerdale.

In addition to his roles on television and in movies, Benedict was also a veteran stage actor who starred in The Trial of Jane Fonda and Two-Way Mirror. His website also suggests that, over the course of his career, Benedict played many of the major roles in The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Benedict Moved To Europe Early In His Life

Although he was born in California, Benedict moved to Europe shortly after he was born, and that’s where the actor spent most of his life. As a result, Benedict was fluent in both English and French, and could also speak some Spanish and German. In addition to his work in English-language projects, Benedict also appeared on a number of French soap operas, including Cap des Pins and Le Grand Charles.

Benedict was married to Phoebe Scholfield, and together, the two of them started the company Sync or Swim, which provides post-production ADR (Automated Dialogue Replacement) to TV and film productions.

Benedict also did work as a voice actor on a variety of projects. He narrated documentaries, and also provided voiceovers for video games like Miami Vice, MindJack, and Broken Sword: The Sleeping Dragon. He also provided voiceover work for theaters and TV ads.

“The irritatingly soothing voice requesting that you take your seat and switch off your mobile phone is quite probably him,” his website says.

Benedict is just the latest famous face to die as a result of the virus. Musician Adam Schlesinger and British comedian Eddie Large are just two others who have succumbed to the virus, which has killed more than 70,000 as of Monday, according to The Wall Street Journal.