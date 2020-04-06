Kacey Musgraves Poses In A Bra & White Shorts For A Series Of Instagram Pics

Country singer Kacey Musgraves took to Instagram to share a number of photos of herself and it didn’t go unnoticed by fans.

The “Oh, What A World” songstress stunned in a low-cut light brown bra. She paired the ensemble with tiny white shorts that were loose-fitted. Musgraves sported her dark long wavy hair down and posed barefoot for the occasion. The star applied a nude-colored lip and appeared to have a natural makeup look going on. She kept the accessories to a bare minimum and opted for a gold ring.

In the first shot, Musgraves was photographed sitting on top of a small white cooker. She rested her arms on her knees and looked over her shoulder. According to Taste of Country, the “Rainbow” hitmaker has been open about smoking weed in her songs. In her recent upload, Musgraves appeared holding a lit-up rollie in her hand. Even though she didn’t confirm what she was smoking, fans assumed it could be marijuana.

In the next slide, the brunette beauty was captured in front of a plain wall while sat down on a chair. She faced the camera with her eyes closed and rested her arms behind her.

In the fourth frame, she was snapped from head to toe. Musgraves leaned against the back of the chair and stretched her legs out in front of her. Above her on the wall was the head of a bull and beside her on the floor were snake-print cowboy boots.

In the last two pics, Musgraves posed in a different ensemble.

The first saw the “Slow Burn” entertainer in a low-cut black bra and lace panties. Musgraves held a knitted jumper in her hand while being kneeled down in front of a blanket in a field with long grass.

The final image shared in black-and-white, captured Musgraves side-on fairly close up. She put the knitted jumper on and raised one arm to the side of her face.

For her caption, she implied that these photos were taken in Texas. She also credited Kelly Christine for taking the photos, Giovanni Delgado, for her hair, and Moani Lee for her makeup.

In the span of two days, her post racked up more than 311,000 likes and over 2,700 comments, proving to be popular with her 1.9 million followers.

“Cannot believe Kacey Musgraves invented being hot,” one user wrote.

“Help make weed legal in Texas pls,” another devotee shared.

“Damn girl, you just brightened up my day,” remarked a third fan.

“Kacey Musgraves: a literal goddess,” a fourth admirer commented.