Kacey Musgraves Poses In A Bra & White Shorts For A Series Of Instagram Pics

Country singer Kacey Musgraves took to Instagram to share a number of photos of herself in a new update that didn’t go unnoticed by fans.

The “Oh, What A World” songstress stunned in a low-cut light brown bra. She paired the ensemble with tiny, loose-fitting white shorts. Musgraves sported her dark, long wavy hair down and posed barefoot for the occasion. The star applied a nude-colored lip and appears to have sported a natural makeup look. She kept the accessories to a bare minimum and opted to only wear a gold ring.

In the first shot, she was photographed sitting on top of a small white oven. She rested her arms on her knees and looked over her shoulder. According to Taste of Country, the “Rainbow” hitmaker has been open about smoking weed in her songs. In her recent upload, Musgraves appeared holding a lit-up rollie in her hand. Even though she didn’t confirm what she was smoking, fans assumed it could be marijuana.

In the next slide, the brunette beauty was captured in front of a plain wall sitting in a chair. She faced the camera with her eyes closed and rested her arms behind her.

In the fourth frame, she was snapped from head to toe. Musgraves leaned against the back of the chair and stretched her legs out in front of her. A head of a bull could been seen above her, while snake-print cowboy boots were beside her on the floor.

In the last two pics, Musgraves posed in a different ensemble.

The first saw the “Slow Burn” entertainer in a low-cut black bra and lace panties. Musgraves held a knit jumper in her hand while kneeling down in front of a blanket in a field with long grass.

The final image — shared in black-and-white — captured Musgraves’ side profile fairly close up. She put the knit jumper on and raised one arm to the side of her face.

For her caption, she implied that these photos were taken in Texas. She also credited Kelly Christine as the photographer, Giovanni Delgado as her hairstylist, and Moani Lee as her makeup artist.

In the span of two days, her post racked up more than 311,000 likes and over 2,700 comments, proving to be popular with her 1.9 million followers.

“Cannot believe Kacey Musgraves invented being hot,” one user wrote.

“Help make weed legal in Texas pls,” another devotee shared.

“Damn girl, you just brightened up my day,” remarked a third fan.

“Kacey Musgraves: a literal goddess,” commented a fourth admirer.